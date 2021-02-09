Taurus Asset Management, Llc Buys Fortive Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Taurus Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortive Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Analog Devices Inc, BlackRock Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taurus Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Taurus Asset Management, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADI, BLK, CSCO,

ADI, BLK, CSCO, Added Positions: FTV, HD, KO, SPY, APD, BAC, ACN,

FTV, HD, KO, SPY, APD, BAC, ACN, Reduced Positions: DIS, PM, MO, PG, TMO, ALXN, BRK.A, AMZN, AAPL, NKE, BDX, DHR, MDLZ, PFE, MSFT, GOOG, MCD, BRK.B, MMM, COO, JNJ, LHX, INTU, CHD, AXP, CFX, XOM, JPM, V, DEO, COST, ZTS, GE, PEP, CVX, AME, INTC, APH, UNP, NVS, CL, ASH, CMCSA, ABBV, ABT, VZ, EOG, ADP, GOOGL, AMGN,

DIS, PM, MO, PG, TMO, ALXN, BRK.A, AMZN, AAPL, NKE, BDX, DHR, MDLZ, PFE, MSFT, GOOG, MCD, BRK.B, MMM, COO, JNJ, LHX, INTU, CHD, AXP, CFX, XOM, JPM, V, DEO, COST, ZTS, GE, PEP, CVX, AME, INTC, APH, UNP, NVS, CL, ASH, CMCSA, ABBV, ABT, VZ, EOG, ADP, GOOGL, AMGN, Sold Out: KHC, D, IBM, ZBH, VNT, VIG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,195 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,337 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,742 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 83,666 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Nike Inc (NKE) - 265,152 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $728.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 506.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 143,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 71,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.