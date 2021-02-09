>
Articles 

Taurus Asset Management, Llc Buys Fortive Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: FTV +0.83% HD -1.16% ADI -0.23% BLK +0.32% CSCO -0.9% KHC -0.59% D -0.98% VIG +0.08% IBM +0.1% ZBH -0.41% VNT -1.44%

New York, NY, based Investment company Taurus Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortive Corp, The Home Depot Inc, Analog Devices Inc, BlackRock Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taurus Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Taurus Asset Management, Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taurus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,195 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,337 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,742 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 83,666 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
  5. Nike Inc (NKE) - 265,152 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $728.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 506.86%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 143,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 62.97%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 71,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Taurus Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of TAURUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

