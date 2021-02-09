DRW Securities, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PROSHARES TRUST

Chicago, IL, based Investment company DRW Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Aptose Biosciences Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Silver Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRW Securities, LLC. As of 2020Q4, DRW Securities, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of DRW Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drw+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $42.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 430,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 202,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 142,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 159,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06. The stock is now traded at around $191.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 40,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1934.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.69%. The holding were 1,410,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1073.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 2,325,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 680.80%. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 323,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 7,976,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2059.86%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 310,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 130.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 99,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $151.52.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04.