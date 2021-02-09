>
Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Unilever PLC, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Unilever NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: VBR +0.15% MDY +0.3% VMW +0.59% UL -0.98% WORK -0.72% CB -0.99% GS +0.1% J +2.67% ANTM +3.82% IEF +0.08% UN +0% IFF +0.55% NWL -0.11% TR -0.31%

Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Unilever PLC, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, Chubb, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Unilever NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Newell Brands Inc, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2020Q4, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+glore+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,528 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,132 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,830 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 105,489 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 70,273 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $164.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.2 and $109.85, with an estimated average price of $102.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.8 and $333.15, with an estimated average price of $307.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 75.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 107.45%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $459.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 20.89%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $22.03, with an estimated average price of $19.54.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.83 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $42.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC . Also check out:

