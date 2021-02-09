Seven Eight Capital, Llc Buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Cigna Corp, Walmart Inc, Nike Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Seven Eight Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, NetApp Inc, sells Cigna Corp, Walmart Inc, Nike Inc, Morgan Stanley, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Eight Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Seven Eight Capital, Llc owns 380 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALXN, RP, WORK, ON, NTAP, BABA, NUAN, SMAR, TFC, IT, DRI, SONO, INFO, PODD, MTDR, MGNI, LAC, AA, SFIX, OMCL, ARCT, GH, CTSH, IBN, DIS, AMD, DOW, KSS, ADNT, BNTX, EXEL, VSTO, LEN, QRTEA, PLAN, GSX, AZN, REAL, ASAN, SKLZ, APD, TPIC, UMC, CHGG, GPRO, ABT, EGHT, CERN, ACIW, FSM, CWH, ED, WST, BK, VERI, CCK, FCEL, PBR, BKI, FLGT, AFL, ITUB, MU, PD, RF, FUBO, UBER, THC, PYPL, JHG, INSP, SIG, VG, WMG, BIIB, FITB, TMUS, BIGC, INFN, SBSW, HUYA, CRWD, TENB, OSK, VRTX, BEKE, YSG, TSE, LITE, TLRY, ARVN, JMIA, VIR, NARI, OVV, PDCO, VAC, PSTG, ARNC, A, DEO, HRC, VIAV, CYH, WDR, TAL, NET, RAD, SNV, MTN, ZG, CG, BGNE, CLDR, ADT, SO, SYY, PRG, AR, DBX, TBIO, CCJ, CLX, FORM, SMTC, TJX, PCTY, PS, FAST, LGIH, ONEM, FIS, EVRI, SNA, WSM, CDW, ZTO, AZUL, DKNG, ALKS, MDRX, EXP, MORN, SBGI, WK, SRRK, NIU, HDB, LSCC, PXD, COTY, NGHC, HGV, WH, ALV, BCS, BCRX, DXC, CPA, CS, FCX, OLN, SQM, AG, CALX, SWAV, CPB, CRUS, DHR, GME, PFE, SSYS, CDNA, FOXA, NOVA, YALA, DDD, MRO, BBD, WPX, AMRN,

FEYE, Z, HLT, OSTK, INO, FISV, APO, EFX, MPC, F, UAA, IR, CARR, LOW, INSG, ADM, LRN, CLR, ERIC, AJRD, NVO, DOX, DLTR, JACK, MSFT, ANF, AEO, AAL, UAL, SIX, CPRT, TCF, FND, WU, EQNR, ESI, TS, OTEX, VRT, FATE, MOMO, BDX, ZNGA, CBSH, JBL, STLA, EYE, HWM, EV, TW, AEP, GILD, MGA, ESNT, MNST, BLUE, LEVI, BSX, LTHM, CSIQ, FTI, GLUU, DGX, WIX, SABR, NEP, ES, MIK, IGT, FOLD, CHRW, INMD, NKLA, PTON, FMC, DELL, SGMO, CHNG, TSN, ZION, MRTX, EQH, SPR, Reduced Positions: WMT, NKE, ODFL, SPWR, TROW, TCOM, HPQ, SIRI, TRU, HSY, MCD, ANGI, LUMN, GGG, HLF, ROL, WFC, HIG, GOOS, BE, PHM, TNDM, CVX, CROX, NOMD, LIVN, MAR, TER, VAR, ALL, GPS, SINA, BBL, PSX, EOG, ACB, CTLT, HRL, MAXR, FAF, DHI, HUN, RPM, BR, GOGO, FLWS, DOV, WSO, CACI, D, HL, NYCB, WEN, WRB, WWE, V, KPTI, QSR, TRTN, AVTR, ARCC, BRKS, NI, AUY, AMBA, BLDP, HRB, TXRH, XEL, PBF, GBT, CTVA, DOYU, SDC, BKH, LECO, MCRB, CRON, BILI, CDE, FHN, NYT, WW, VNET, RRR, TXG, HALO, KEY, SPB, BMY, BTI, CLF, DECK, THG, BPOP, SNBR, USB, HPE, SAIL, PPD, ACGL, AGO, DCI, PBCT, NWSA, MRNA, AZPN, STZ, GIS, PFG, DAL, ARES, ATUS, ARWR, WGO, IBKR,

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $155.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 28,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 51,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 95,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 120,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.29 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $52.99. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 56,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 909.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 169,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 1282.93%. The purchase prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $110.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 28,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 548.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $110.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 840.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 66,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1587.77%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 338,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 1225.00%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $37.83 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $42.31.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6.

Seven Eight Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.