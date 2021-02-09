Founders Financial Securities Llc Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ET

Towson, MD, based Investment company Founders Financial Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Financial Securities Llc. As of 2020Q4, Founders Financial Securities Llc owns 214 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJH, QUAL, EWJ, IWM, USHY, ARKK, IEFA, DVY, LQD, AAXJ, HD, AMGN, HON, BRK.B, CAT, KO, BMY, TAN, IGIB, TSLA, CVX, ADP, ESS, ECL, IYM, SRLN, AMT, O, VOO, JPM, UBER, SBUX, PNC, GLD, SRE, FDX, INFO, SYK, USB, GWW, SLV, CMG, AIG, ALXN, SPLK, PANW, SQ, XLK, IEI, BICK, IWP, VFC, FEP, FNI, FSZ, ROKU, ABT, AKAM, BA, FIS, EQIX, F, NOC, SASR, MELI, ULTA, APTV, U, MRVL, LHX, MNST, FCX, ASML, WSBC, DTE, SCHW, VHT, GE,
- Added Positions: IEMG, IVV, AMZN, AAPL, AGG, VIG, NVDA, RSP, MSFT, IJR, SPYV, PG, HYG, SPMD, FB, COST, JNJ, IJK, IVW, V, LMT, CSCO, RTX, SRVR, FTCS, PFF, PFE, BND, CRM, DIS, UNP, VZ, MRK, TRV, EMB, HYLB, XLP, ABBV, ZTS, ARKG, UPS, UNH, MUB, VTI, MCD, ARKW, ADBE, BAC, TDOC, CMCSA, SHY, FVD, GDX, TMO, IHI, TOTL, VYM, NOBL, ITOT, WMB, LIN, PEG, BX, ORCL, SHW, WM, TXN, MDLZ, INTC, PPG, MET, MKC, T, IBM, NEE, ENB, EIX, BDX, DOCU, IWR, QCOM, VMC, IGV, WMT, IAU, AVGO, IGSB, REGL, UL, MMM, MA, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, FIXD, SPY, JPST, MDY, QQQ, USMV, SPYG, SPAB, IEF, TLT, SHOP, XSLV, STNE, HTD, VEA, CWB, EFAV, SPEM, TTD, XOM, PTLC, BOND, IP, BNS, AYX, HYB, WFC, MDT, ISRG, FXL, FXD, FDN, FSLY, QTEC, HII, PKO, PACW, ALL, VDC,
- Sold Out: SPDW, EZU, VGSH, DUK, GSK, LVGO, BNDX, OKTA, BKLN, IBND, PSK, GRMN, KMI, JRO,
For the details of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+financial+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDERS FINANCIAL SECURITIES LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 609,421 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 780,153 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 356,809 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 271,419 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.44%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 121,970 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 34,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 60,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 82,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 24,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 100,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Founders Financial Securities Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 271,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 336.43%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 54,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 156.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $570.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Founders Financial Securities Llc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Founders Financial Securities Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.
