Van Eck Associates Corp Buys Unity Software Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, McDonald's Corp, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Van Eck Associates Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, McDonald's Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Western Union Co, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Gold Fields, Franco-Nevada Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Eck Associates Corp. As of 2020Q4, Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1000 stocks with a total value of $34.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Newmont Corp (NEM) - 38,024,490 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.07% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 84,311,925 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.1% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 8,475,809 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.64% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 13,560,946 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.32% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 21,579,659 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.7%

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 453,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $303.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 180,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Orla Mining Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.76 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.69. The stock is now traded at around $4.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,615,967 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,335,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $12.56, with an estimated average price of $9.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,266,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in GoldMining Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.3. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,970,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 6185.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,353,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1736.66%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 273,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 5933.77%. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,476,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1081.28%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 162,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.82%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2075.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 42.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 841,424 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The sale prices were between $25.81 and $41.43, with an estimated average price of $34.45.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.26.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.