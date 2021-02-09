>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Summit Financial, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

February 09, 2021 | About: IEFA +0.53% SCHV -0.03% SCHG -0.04% ITOT +0.11% IEMG +0.98% IXUS +0.72% IVV -0.08% IUSB -0.02% VOO -0.08% VCSH -0.01% VO +0.33%

Investment company Summit Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Summit Financial, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $711 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,795,812 shares, 49.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,751,247 shares, 22.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 182,506 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 282,357 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 210,091 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $358.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $220.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $251.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.86%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 97,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.83 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.22. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 31,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 47.52%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 31,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)