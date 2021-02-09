>
Cadence Bank Na Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Unilever PLC, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever NV, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

February 09, 2021 | About: SPY -0.07% UL -0.98% IJK +0.3% IWP +0.5% IJJ +0.29% IWD +0.02% JD +2.64% BILI -2.72% PAYC +0.82% CMCSA +1.68% BABA +1.49% CRM -0.93%

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Cadence Bank Na (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Unilever PLC, JD.com Inc, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever NV, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadence Bank Na. As of 2020Q4, Cadence Bank Na owns 193 stocks with a total value of $283 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADENCE BANK NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadence+bank+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADENCE BANK NA
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 122,244 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,537 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,983 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 203,335 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 52,047 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $399.72. The stock is now traded at around $433.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cadence Bank Na initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $236.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 326.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.04%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $94.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cadence Bank Na added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Cadence Bank Na sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADENCE BANK NA. Also check out:

1. CADENCE BANK NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADENCE BANK NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADENCE BANK NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADENCE BANK NA keeps buying

