Articles 

Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Walmart Inc, Sells Colony Credit Real Estate Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: VONG +0.04% VIG +0.08% WMT +0.55% CTVA -0.41% CMI +2.67% SYK -0.12% CLNC -1.85%

Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Walmart Inc, Corteva Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Colony Credit Real Estate Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2020Q4, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+%26+northern+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 116,577 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.45%
  2. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 450,884 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,219 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,827 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,453 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 97.45%. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 116,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP. Also check out:

1. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP keeps buying

