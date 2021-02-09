Citizens & Northern Corp Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Walmart Inc, Sells Colony Credit Real Estate Inc

Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Walmart Inc, Corteva Inc, Cummins Inc, sells Colony Credit Real Estate Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2020Q4, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, CTVA, CMI, SYK,

WMT, CTVA, CMI, SYK, Added Positions: VONG, CZNC, VIG, VZ, PM, TJX, PG, MRK, DIS, PEP, ALL, IBM, HD, KO, BMY, ADI, DD, CSCO,

VONG, CZNC, VIG, VZ, PM, TJX, PG, MRK, DIS, PEP, ALL, IBM, HD, KO, BMY, ADI, DD, CSCO, Reduced Positions: GLW, XOM, SBUX, MCHP, NVDA, UNH,

GLW, XOM, SBUX, MCHP, NVDA, UNH, Sold Out: CLNC,

For the details of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/citizens+%26+northern+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 116,577 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.45% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 450,884 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 42,219 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,827 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,453 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $226.79. The stock is now traded at around $242.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 97.45%. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 116,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.51.