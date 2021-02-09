Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SAP SE, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SAP SE, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSV, DKNG, SIVR, APTV, JMIA, CCMP, CGC, ACI, HBAN, FHN, FRME, CDK, SF, BL, BKNG, R, TXN, MMX, AEIS, FIVE, PANW, QTRX, VFC, SSB, IDXX, TWLO, SLV, VTI, VUG, BAC, NOW, PRLB, LPLA, HI, WAT, UBSI, MOG.A, TT, INFO, COHR, CHE, BMY, AROC, INFN, AMRS,
- Added Positions: IWP, SCHD, IAU, QQQ, IVW, VONG, VTV, VOO, SMG, BPY, IJK, MLCO, AAPL, CNMD, FSLY, T, MSFT, CBRL, AMZN, CMCSA, ASML, NFLX, SABR, MRK, BABA, JNJ, TEAM, IRM, TAP, IBN, AMGN, VBR, GOOD, ABBV, VZ, GMAB, AZN, AVGO, APD, CHNG, FB, BUD, V, WMT, TSN, SRCL, PEP, NVDA, KO, LH, JPM, HON, BEN, XLF, NVTA, VEEV, SYY, PFE, XOM, DTE, CSCO, CVX, CSX, VIAC, BA,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, IJR, SPY, PG, IWN, IWD, SCHG, ENTG, PAAS, GE, VOT, IGSB, AG, INTC, PTON, FDX, ROL, DAR, CTLT, ITW, GOOGL, BIV, GLD, WLTW, DIS, MPWR, VEA, BDX, ABT, VWO, AGG, ORCL, MCD, TMO, ROP, KEY, HD, HXL, CBRE,
- Sold Out: SAP, CTD, TDOC, RSP, IJH, EFA, SUP, EEM,
For the details of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/integrated+investment+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 116,213 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 201,170 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.29%
- BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 147,570 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 674,966 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,121 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 39,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 201,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 826.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 54,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $240.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CTD)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.
