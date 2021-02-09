Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SAP SE, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, DraftKings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SAP SE, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, CMC Materials Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BSV, DKNG, SIVR, APTV, JMIA, CCMP, CGC, ACI, HBAN, FHN, FRME, CDK, SF, BL, BKNG, R, TXN, MMX, AEIS, FIVE, PANW, QTRX, VFC, SSB, IDXX, TWLO, SLV, VTI, VUG, BAC, NOW, PRLB, LPLA, HI, WAT, UBSI, MOG.A, TT, INFO, COHR, CHE, BMY, AROC, INFN, AMRS, Added Positions: IWP, SCHD, IAU, QQQ, IVW, VONG, VTV, VOO, SMG, BPY, IJK, MLCO, AAPL, CNMD, FSLY, T, MSFT, CBRL, AMZN, CMCSA, ASML, NFLX, SABR, MRK, BABA, JNJ, TEAM, IRM, TAP, IBN, AMGN, VBR, GOOD, ABBV, VZ, GMAB, AZN, AVGO, APD, CHNG, FB, BUD, V, WMT, TSN, SRCL, PEP, NVDA, KO, LH, JPM, HON, BEN, XLF, NVTA, VEEV, SYY, PFE, XOM, DTE, CSCO, CVX, CSX, VIAC, BA,

IWF, IJR, SPY, PG, IWN, IWD, SCHG, ENTG, PAAS, GE, VOT, IGSB, AG, INTC, PTON, FDX, ROL, DAR, CTLT, ITW, GOOGL, BIV, GLD, WLTW, DIS, MPWR, VEA, BDX, ABT, VWO, AGG, ORCL, MCD, TMO, ROP, KEY, HD, HXL, CBRE, Sold Out: SAP, CTD, TDOC, RSP, IJH, EFA, SUP, EEM,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 116,213 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 201,170 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.29% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 147,570 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 674,966 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,121 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 39,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.88 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The purchase prices were between $7.92 and $47.67, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,613 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $135 and $169.04, with an estimated average price of $149.81. The stock is now traded at around $169.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 84.29%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 201,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 826.88%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 54,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,908 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 49.02%. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $240.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $113 and $142.8, with an estimated average price of $123.83.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55.

Integrated Investment Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.