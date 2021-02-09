Keybank National Association Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Broadcom Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Keybank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Broadcom Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, CMS Energy Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keybank National Association. As of 2020Q4, Keybank National Association owns 1023 stocks with a total value of $20.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Kellogg Co (K) - 23,246,380 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,171,012 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,415,557 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,355,047 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 163,350 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 654,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 199,367 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 321,599 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.26. The stock is now traded at around $175.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.22 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,947,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.71%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,227,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1826.35%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 106,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 289.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 718,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 165.40%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 177,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 361,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Aegon NV. The sale prices were between $2.64 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $3.32.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Getty Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $25.03 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $27.75.