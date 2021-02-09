>
Articles 

Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys Johnson & Johnson, Vistra Corp, Sells Woodward Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stericycle Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: JNJ +0.82% VST +1.38% WWD -1% MDT -0.16%

Investment company Velanne Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Vistra Corp, sells Woodward Inc, Medtronic PLC, Stericycle Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Velanne Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Velanne Asset Management Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Velanne Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/velanne+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Velanne Asset Management Ltd
  1. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 97,760 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 111,675 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  3. Discovery Inc (DISCA) - 415,347 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  4. NCR Corp (NCR) - 318,074 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
  5. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 412,465 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 158.82%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 48,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 593,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $76.77 and $121.78, with an estimated average price of $101.8.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Velanne Asset Management Ltd.

