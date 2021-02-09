Mrj Capital Inc Buys Comerica Inc, Dow Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fox Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Mrj Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Comerica Inc, Dow Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, People's United Financial Inc, sells HD Supply Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fox Corp, Schlumberger, Univar Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mrj Capital Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mrj Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,502 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,432 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,137 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Ball Corp (BLL) - 67,124 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 43,741 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $62.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 50,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $27.93.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Mrj Capital Inc sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.05.