Suncoast Equity Management Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Honeywell International Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Pfizer Inc

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Suncoast Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, McDonald's Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2020Q4, Suncoast Equity Management owns 45 stocks with a total value of $641 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 254,148 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 200,501 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 185,941 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 327,517 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 81,665 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $490.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 30,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $206.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.24. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $322.3 and $383.92, with an estimated average price of $349.09. The stock is now traded at around $360.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.19%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 8,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.