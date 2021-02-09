Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC owns 710 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: REM, SWKS, RWM, FDX, PHM, EBAY, EDV, XEL, ATAX, GOLD, VYMI, SPYG, LNT, VCLT, MOAT, FXF, SNOW, XLG, K, ONEQ, PNW, ATO, UL, VIG, JKH, FXE, FXY, FXB, ETR, ALE, WEC, XLP, ES, EPR, ITM, JETS, DTE, BGS, TSPA, ACWV, SPYV, 50AA, NCLH, ROP, CNP, KMT, SIVR, SBAC, NJR, IEI, MSI, MGC, IRM, ICVT, SLQD, SLY, SPDW, BPYU, IVZ, UHAL, AMD, AGZ, GROW, VGI, HQH, HFRO, DKNG, JHG, AOM, SOI, BEPC, WB, PINS, GIGM, GENE, USO, SBE, DAL, THM, BLNK, ITGR, DDOG, PUI, LAD, MINT, MBB, MRVL, MITK, BIGC, APPS, PENN, STRA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,383 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 34,098 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 136,468 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 38,895 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 11,968 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.88%

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $259.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 350.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 805.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 135.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 219.22%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.