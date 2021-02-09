Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC owns 710 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: REM, SWKS, RWM, FDX, PHM, EBAY, EDV, XEL, ATAX, GOLD, VYMI, SPYG, LNT, VCLT, MOAT, FXF, SNOW, XLG, K, ONEQ, PNW, ATO, UL, VIG, JKH, FXE, FXY, FXB, ETR, ALE, WEC, XLP, ES, EPR, ITM, JETS, DTE, BGS, TSPA, ACWV, SPYV, 50AA, NCLH, ROP, CNP, KMT, SIVR, SBAC, NJR, IEI, MSI, MGC, IRM, ICVT, SLQD, SLY, SPDW, BPYU, IVZ, UHAL, AMD, AGZ, GROW, VGI, HQH, HFRO, DKNG, JHG, AOM, SOI, BEPC, WB, PINS, GIGM, GENE, USO, SBE, DAL, THM, BLNK, ITGR, DDOG, PUI, LAD, MINT, MBB, MRVL, MITK, BIGC, APPS, PENN, STRA,
- Added Positions: SPY, ITOT, IWY, DGRO, BABA, CRWD, LQD, VRTX, AMLP, PXD, RDS.A, MELI, PYPL, BA, IVW, IYW, IYC, TWLO, IWR, LHX, USIG, EDIV, ISTB, VTIP, XLK, GOOD, TDF, IYJ, HTD, SDIV, GLD, SO, BAB, EFAV, IDV, TOTL, DUK, MMP, CHI, SHY, TIP, VMBS, BMY, NUE, IUSV, VNQ, AEP, IEFA, RSP, SPIP, IEP, EPD, HYT, EAD, FPF, AGG, IDU, XLE, CVX, MRK, PAA, NLOK, DOW, FSLY, NYF, VHT, AMAT, BXMT, CXW, GE, JNJ, MSFT, SKT, WBA, NBH, HIX, JFR, BGT, CSIQ, CNK, DVYE, EFV, EMB, FTEC, IEMG, IJR, IWP, IYY, MJ, SJNK, XLU, VIAC, CVS, CSCO, F, LVS, MAC, VTRS, PPL, PFE, BKNG, RTX, ET, DSU, RQI, NMZ, TEL, HTY, GOF, STWD, ARI, PSX, GPMT, SPOT, IAGG, ICF, IJJ, ITA, IVE, IYF, MDY, SCZ, VCSH, NLY, COST, PEAK, LAZ, MMC, NRG, NHI, OHI, PBT, PRU, GEO, WMB, MUA, RVT, MEN, NZF, NCZ, RNP, MHI, BLW, UTG, LGI, EFT, BGR, AER, SAR, EDD, TWO, IVR, PMT, KMI, HII, APO, MPC, PCI, CFG, SNR, HPE, MGP, PLTR, ESGE, GOVT, IVV, JNK, SPXU, SUB, VXF, WIP,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IWM, UPS, DIA, TSLA, AAPL, NFLX, SBRA, ELAN, BAC, RFI, MO, CACI, T, CCL, NKE, NEE, HYG, LLY, IDXX, SBUX, GOOG, QQQ, GILD, HD, NGG, WFC, UBER, ABT, IGR, BBN, ZM, KBE, XOM, STX, SHW, DIS, PM, AMZN, CS, HON, MCHP, MBT, MS, PEP, PG, TGT, TOT, UNP, VOD, V, IWS, KRE, PFF, ACN, ADP, TFC, CHL, CMCSA, ED, GSK, GS, GOOGL, HAL, JCI, LOW, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, LIN, SWK, VFC, VZ, ANTM, HIO, NVG, MAV, BR, AVGO, VSTM, FB, WDAY, ABBV, TWTR, BSV, CB, AB, AMP, ABC, AMGN, BIDU, SAN, BLK, C, COP, D, ECL, EIX, ORAN, GD, INTC, KEY, KSS, MDLZ, MGM, MAR, MCD, NVO, ORCL, OSTK, PNC, RCL, CRM, STT, TJX, UNH, WYNN, IFN, MSD, EMD, UTF, AVAV, DFS, IGT, DMO, MPLX, SNAP, CCO, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EFA, HYS, IWF, AMT, BP, BCS, BTI, ELY, KO, CBSH, DRI, ESS, FRT, FVE, ISRG, MCK, NYCB, OXY, SLB, DHC, SPG, TEVA, UAA, RDS.B, NCV, DG, TRGP, AMCX, VAC, NRZ, AAL, TWOU, SQ, UA, BATRA, NIO, DXJ, EEMS, GDX, IBB, KWEB, USMV, VGT,
- Sold Out: PSXP, UN, LYFT, VST, TPL, CAG, THW, VIV, VER, PE, SPCE, DIV, EEMV, KHC, GDXJ, MLPI, SHYG, SIX, BKK, MMU, SCI, SBR, RGLD, HIG, FBHS, BLMN, AMC, UBP, TOL, NEX, CLB, CASS, ANIK,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,383 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 34,098 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- John Hancock Tax-advantaged Div Inc Fd (HTD) - 136,468 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 38,895 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 11,968 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.88%
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 18,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $259.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 55.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 7,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 350.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 805.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.29%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 135.39%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 219.22%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,359 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.07.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.34 and $20.18, with an estimated average price of $18.63.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.Sold Out: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Samalin Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.28.
