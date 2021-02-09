Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc

Investment company Crabel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Wright Medical Group NV, Immunomedics Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Livongo Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKLN, JNK, EMB, SJNK, MBB, VMBS, SHYG, SPSB, PCY, SCHZ, PGX, EMLC, SPAB, VTIP, GDX, GDXJ, USMV, EEM, SPY, CXO, FLRN, XLNX, BIV, ALXN, AJRD, IPHI, WORK, XLU, IYR, EFAV, EWY, VTI, BOND, ACWV, VGK, CWB, EWJ, PFE, VPL, T, IGLB,

BKLN, JNK, EMB, SJNK, MBB, VMBS, SHYG, SPSB, PCY, SCHZ, PGX, EMLC, SPAB, VTIP, GDX, GDXJ, USMV, EEM, SPY, CXO, FLRN, XLNX, BIV, ALXN, AJRD, IPHI, WORK, XLU, IYR, EFAV, EWY, VTI, BOND, ACWV, VGK, CWB, EWJ, PFE, VPL, T, IGLB, Added Positions: TIP, AGG, LQD, VCSH, VCIT, BND, HYG, SHY, IEI, BSV, MUB, MINT, VGSH, FTSM, NEAR, SCHO, BNDX, PFF, IEF, GOVT, FLOT, GSY, HYD, TLT, VTEB, TFI, AAPL, XOM, NFLX,

TIP, AGG, LQD, VCSH, VCIT, BND, HYG, SHY, IEI, BSV, MUB, MINT, VGSH, FTSM, NEAR, SCHO, BNDX, PFF, IEF, GOVT, FLOT, GSY, HYD, TLT, VTEB, TFI, AAPL, XOM, NFLX, Reduced Positions: COST, XLC, WLTW,

COST, XLC, WLTW, Sold Out: VSLR, WMGI, IMMU, AMTD, LVGO, ADSW, NBL, GVI, BIL, HD, HYS, SRLN, USHY, QLTA,

BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 127,850 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2908.94% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 115,863 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2387.93% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 133,631 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3637.93% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 185,244 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2378.84% BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 175,980 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 494.41%

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 634,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 120,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 128,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 403,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 90,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 140,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2908.94%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 127,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 2387.93%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 115,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3637.93%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 133,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2378.84%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 185,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2347.23%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 156,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4751.65%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 166,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $40.82, with an estimated average price of $40.4.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $30.24 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.27.