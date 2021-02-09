Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Truist Financial Corp, Discovery Inc

Orleans, MA, based Investment company Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Truist Financial Corp, Discovery Inc, Fiserv Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 177 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTX, KBE, XLK, XLI, IAU, UL, XLC, EMB, VDE, NSRGY, TRV,

RTX, KBE, XLK, XLI, IAU, UL, XLC, EMB, VDE, NSRGY, TRV, Added Positions: USHY, SPTS, SCHP, VWOB, VCIT, FLOT, GLTR, HD, ATVI, UNP, AMGN, CHE, MMM, AMT, ADP, CERN, HSY, TSCO, MMC, IFF, WEC, PSA, SUSA, NVDA, MNST, USIG, VOO,

USHY, SPTS, SCHP, VWOB, VCIT, FLOT, GLTR, HD, ATVI, UNP, AMGN, CHE, MMM, AMT, ADP, CERN, HSY, TSCO, MMC, IFF, WEC, PSA, SUSA, NVDA, MNST, USIG, VOO, Reduced Positions: HYG, USB, PEP, TFC, SYK, XLE, JPM, FISV, DISCA, VEA, QCOM, AAPL, JNK, IJR, PG, IEMG, GOOG, PKG, SBUX, SPGI, ADBE, INTU, ITW, SPY, AMZN, VIG, DIS, CMCSA, MDY, T, RMD, TTC, VWO, TJX, TSM, TGT, VAR, SLY, COST, PLD, ACN, AMAT, BP, BRK.B, BA, KO, ECL, IBM, MRK, INTC, EEM, NVS, NTRS, ES, BAC, MDT, RDS.A, BMY, IWF, IOO, CSCO, SO, COP, EFA, OTIS, CARR, DOW, PYPL, PPG, ABBV, DHR, MKC, VFC, EMR, GE, GIS, MDLZ,

HYG, USB, PEP, TFC, SYK, XLE, JPM, FISV, DISCA, VEA, QCOM, AAPL, JNK, IJR, PG, IEMG, GOOG, PKG, SBUX, SPGI, ADBE, INTU, ITW, SPY, AMZN, VIG, DIS, CMCSA, MDY, T, RMD, TTC, VWO, TJX, TSM, TGT, VAR, SLY, COST, PLD, ACN, AMAT, BP, BRK.B, BA, KO, ECL, IBM, MRK, INTC, EEM, NVS, NTRS, ES, BAC, MDT, RDS.A, BMY, IWF, IOO, CSCO, SO, COP, EFA, OTIS, CARR, DOW, PYPL, PPG, ABBV, DHR, MKC, VFC, EMR, GE, GIS, MDLZ, Sold Out: UN, WMT, OJSCY, GEGYF,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 210,886 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 237,423 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 513,306 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,522,294 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.56% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 615,277 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 64,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 429,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 219,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 189,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Rosneft Oil Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $5.1.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold out a holding in Genel Energy PLC. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2, with an estimated average price of $1.68.