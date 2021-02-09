Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, ALPS Alerian MLP ETF, KLA Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, Everbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MUB, IXC, TDOC, VCR, CIBR, FTSM, GSY, JPST, MINT, XLE, SBUX, IBM, IJR, T, WFC, VUG, SWKS, KRC, COUP, BXP, ANTM, WPX, UBX,

Added Positions: ACWI, AMLP, SPY, KLAC, AGG, DVYE, IWN, QCOM, GLD, TWLO, EEM, IWM, IVW, SCHF, NKE, IEFA, CRM, MRK, IAU, BKCC, ABT, DIS, BAC, SQ, HD,

ACWI, AMLP, SPY, KLAC, AGG, DVYE, IWN, QCOM, GLD, TWLO, EEM, IWM, IVW, SCHF, NKE, IEFA, CRM, MRK, IAU, BKCC, ABT, DIS, BAC, SQ, HD, Reduced Positions: IEF, TLT, BND, VOO, GOOG, AAPL, INTC, EFA, VEA, IEMG, VTI, ALL, CVX, CAT, HTBK, CDNS, NFLX, BRK.A, AMZN, QQQ, FB, TSLA, M, BA, SCHE, MS, AOK, IWB, XOM, TIP, USMV, MSFT, RTX, TTD, JNJ, PYPL, ORCL, LLY, JPM, IWF, EHTH, PEP, SPEM, XBI, LRCX, UNH, SMH, VIG, COST, VGT, V,

Sold Out: EVBG, AOM, AVGO, DOCU, SHY, LOW, UNP, NVDA, NMRK,

For the details of Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+point+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 176,664 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.35% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 506,138 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 65,100 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 304,378 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 159,537 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 60,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 332,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $298.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 127.87%. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 181,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF by 2325.16%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 247,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 588.24%. The purchase prices were between $190.55 and $266.94, with an estimated average price of $233.61. The stock is now traded at around $298.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.39, with an estimated average price of $33.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 205,255 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 140.41%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $127.86.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $40.17 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $41.88.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Fort Point Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81.