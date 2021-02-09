Boston Research & Management Inc Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc

Manchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Research & Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,281 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,879 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,633 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,848 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Fastenal Co (FAST) - 153,335 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Research & Management Inc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.