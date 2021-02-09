>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boston Research & Management Inc Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: JPM -0.4% XLE -1.06% AMZN -0.54% NEE +0.52% HYD +0.1% A -0.14% HPQ -0.77% TROW +1.07% WEC +0.34%

Manchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Research & Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Research & Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Boston Research & Management Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boston+research+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,281 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,879 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,633 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 21,848 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  5. Fastenal Co (FAST) - 153,335 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 31,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $123.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,879 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Boston Research & Management Inc initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 55,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 94.85%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Boston Research & Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 35.06%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Boston Research & Management Inc sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.68 and $104.85, with an estimated average price of $97.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOSTON RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)