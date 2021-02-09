Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Investment company Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Immunomedics Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Chevron Corp, Badger Meter Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc owns 173 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBUX, IVW, IDXX, IVE, DAL, CTAS, IUSG, IWM, HON, WBA, DFS, SHOP, VBR,

SBUX, IVW, IDXX, IVE, DAL, CTAS, IUSG, IWM, HON, WBA, DFS, SHOP, VBR, Added Positions: BND, SPYV, ITOT, BSV, VEA, SPY, JNK, AMZN, ASB, IVV, AMJ, NEE, EFA, AMLP, HYG, JPM, AOK, MSFT, IWP, USB, FB, WEC, ABT, AOA, MUB, ABBV, MA, WMT, XEL, PEP, T, MRK, LNT, INTC, HD, VWO, VOE, AMT, BAC, FIS, LLY, IWF, EPD, XOM, IBM, MDLZ, NKE, CRM, VZ,

BND, SPYV, ITOT, BSV, VEA, SPY, JNK, AMZN, ASB, IVV, AMJ, NEE, EFA, AMLP, HYG, JPM, AOK, MSFT, IWP, USB, FB, WEC, ABT, AOA, MUB, ABBV, MA, WMT, XEL, PEP, T, MRK, LNT, INTC, HD, VWO, VOE, AMT, BAC, FIS, LLY, IWF, EPD, XOM, IBM, MDLZ, NKE, CRM, VZ, Reduced Positions: SPDW, RWO, IEMG, VO, SPMD, SHM, SPTM, VUG, SPAB, VB, CVX, SPSB, PG, GWX, SCZ, TFI, GII, JNJ, VEU, SPEM, SJNK, STIP, FSKR, SPSM, SPLG, GUNR, TIP, VHT, VIG, VOOG, VYM, GNR, TSLA, DNP, WFC, DIS, MCD, KO, LMT, MO, GE, F, CMCSA, CAT, BA, VOOV, VSS, BMO, MMM, LOW, MGM, SPTS, MRO, ORCL, OSK, TMO, UNP, RTX, ICBK, IWD,

SPDW, RWO, IEMG, VO, SPMD, SHM, SPTM, VUG, SPAB, VB, CVX, SPSB, PG, GWX, SCZ, TFI, GII, JNJ, VEU, SPEM, SJNK, STIP, FSKR, SPSM, SPLG, GUNR, TIP, VHT, VIG, VOOG, VYM, GNR, TSLA, DNP, WFC, DIS, MCD, KO, LMT, MO, GE, F, CMCSA, CAT, BA, VOOV, VSS, BMO, MMM, LOW, MGM, SPTS, MRO, ORCL, OSK, TMO, UNP, RTX, ICBK, IWD, Sold Out: IMMU, HTLF, BMI, MTW, BABA, SUB, BP, GPN, UPS, V, KGC, NVDA, WBT, MEC,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 1,967,345 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 3,108,145 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,096,627 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,160,711 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 277,546 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $448.27. The stock is now traded at around $505.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $42.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 106.84%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $15.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 135,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 83.50%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $31.69 and $42.59, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Badger Meter Inc. The sale prices were between $66.72 and $94.37, with an estimated average price of $80.08.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Manitowoc Co Inc. The sale prices were between $7.53 and $13.62, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Nicolet Advisory Services, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92.