Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. Buys Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells American Express Co, M&T Bank Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc

Investment company Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Norbord Inc, Walmart Inc, sells American Express Co, M&T Bank Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc, Boeing Co, Cheesecake Factory Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $795 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MS, QCOM, TXN, OSB, ATVI, BEEM,
- Added Positions: WMT, BSX, MRK, MSFT, GOLD, UNP, ACN, PFE, WM, UNH, KL, JPM, LOW, MDT, WPM, RUN, AWK, AMZN, GOOGL, V, PLUG, NEP, BBU, AAPL, BLDP, CM, AQUA, XYL, AMRC, TSCO, ORA, ITRI, SPGI, EVA, PG, BIP, HASI, NEE, EA, PGR, BEP, SU, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, TJX, CMCSA, PEP, BLK, STX, TU, VLO, C, TD, DE, VZ, APTV, FNV, GIS, HDB, QSR, DLTR, KMB, HD, BAM, TMO, GRP.U, GOOG, TSM, AMT, ECL, COST, MDLZ, FRC, KO, TPIC, HRL, CAG, CLX,
- Sold Out: MTB, SLF, BA, CAKE, EMR, MEOH, BEN, SBUX, OSK, OTEX, CSL, GNTX, 27T,
For the details of NICOLA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicola+wealth+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 349,290 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 497,600 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,619 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.22%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 345,500 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio.
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 554,500 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio.
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $173.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Norbord Inc (OSB)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Norbord Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 158,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Beam Global (BEEM)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. initiated holding in Beam Global. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 47.54%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 68.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 359,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 55.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 176,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 92,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 43.37%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $204.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $114.22.Sold Out: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $38.96 and $45.81, with an estimated average price of $43.35.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61.Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $34.4.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51.Sold Out: Methanex Corp (MEOH)
Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Methanex Corp. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $47.18, with an estimated average price of $36.23.
