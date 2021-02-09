CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Royal Gold Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company CWA Asset Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Royal Gold Inc, Apple Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 248 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 317,099 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,198 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,825 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 212,009 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 636,971 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 319,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 264,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 143,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $91.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 98,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 148,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $300.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4719.10%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 122,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 107.30%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,867,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 454.01%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 61,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 314.95%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 73,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $188.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 64,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 867.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 74,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02.

CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81.