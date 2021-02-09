>
Connable Office Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

February 09, 2021 | About: IJS +0.34% ITW -0.46% AXP -1.02% HDB -1.25% TSLA -1.62% PLD +0.32% XOP -1.73% IEFA +0.53% ICLN -0.89% KEYS +1.17% XLE -1.06% IW +0%

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Connable Office Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, CME Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connable Office Inc. As of 2020Q4, Connable Office Inc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CONNABLE OFFICE INC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 317,306 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,302,650 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 696,398 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
  4. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,118,531 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  5. BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 249,927 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.47%
New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 193,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 130,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 212,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 279.47%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 249,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



