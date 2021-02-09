Connable Office Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Connable Office Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Xilinx Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, CME Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connable Office Inc. As of 2020Q4, Connable Office Inc owns 228 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XOP, IEFA, ICLN, KEYS, XLE, IWB, MTB, ACWX, SDGR, VXF, HD, HMN, RHP, PBW, CIT, THRM, IWF, MUB, BERY, PANW, NOW, VAC, APD, AROC, CNS, TCBI, ORCL, NCR, AVGO, EFSC, HTLF, MKTX, AIT, BOOM, GVA, JNJ, VEEV, WSO, DEI, V,

IJS, GUNR, ITW, AXP, TSLA, HDB, VNQ, GPN, D, CDNS, PLD, COST, AGG, SYK, CNMD, TIP, ECL, VGK, AAPL, AMZN, SABR, VOO, ACN, TMO, MYGN, GOOGL, BDX, ADBE, DHR, CBRL, HOPE, WWW, POR, GLPI, KRG, FHB, KEY, BCO, Reduced Positions: EFA, XOM, ENTG, KBA, LOW, PYPL, ZG, CTLT, PENN, MSFT, CCK, CWST, EBS, LULU, TSM, MELI, STE, SNN, AON, RMD, ASML, CP, MPWR, MTD, ALC, GOOG, SHOP, FCFS, RACE, DAR, HLI, WPX, ICLR, PLXS, REZI, JELD, FMBI, MATX, MDRX, COHR, CNO, OFC, PRMW, CVA, FNB, UBSI, FSP, GPK, ISBC, MOH, SMG, TCF, TDY, TEX,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 317,306 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,302,650 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 696,398 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,118,531 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 249,927 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 279.47%

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 193,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 130,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 212,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 279.47%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 249,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.56. The stock is now traded at around $203.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.33%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.06.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.