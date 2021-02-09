VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $50 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) ("Vislink", "VISL" or "the Company"), the global technology leader in collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, today announced that it has closed its previously disclosed offering for the purchase and sale of 18,181,820 shares of its common stock and common stock warrants to purchase up to 9,090,910 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $2.75 per share in a registered direct offering.



A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238013) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on May 13, 2020. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vislink

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

Investor Relations:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

[email protected]