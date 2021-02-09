>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3284) 

Causeway Capital Commentary: The Underestimated Recovery Ahead

Markets have greatly underestimated the earnings and cash flow recovery potential from many companies hard hit by the pandemic. To us, that represents the opportunity for future performance

February 09, 2021 | About: SPY -0.07% ^DJI -0.03% QQQ -0.02%

Key insights

  • In our view, markets have greatly underestimated the earnings and cash flow recovery potential from many companies hard hit by the pandemic—to us, that represents the opportunity for future performance.
  • We remain focused on not paying a price for a stock that reaches beyond its future earnings recovery and growth.
  • Beyond the immediate recovery, we anticipate more defensive positioning and investors' renewed focus on valuation.

In the early weeks of January, after morning commutes to corners of bedrooms and repurposed dining room tables, we conducted our first client portfolio reviews of 2021. The approval of highly efficacious Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter 2020 had, as we expected, halted the long-running outperformance of quality/momentum/growth stocks. The cyclical value exposure Causeway had increased throughout the pandemic ignited an enormous rebound in November. Our clients asked, how much further can these cyclical stocks run? We believe there is still meaningful upside in client portfolios, particularly in operationally geared companies on the verge of revenue increases. These companies, poised to regain the market's attention, are our highest conviction examples of what should be a broader recovery ahead for cyclical and value stocks.

We recognize that undervaluation without any prospects for growth is insufficient for outperformance. That is why, in our clients' fundamental portfolios, we have emphasized companies with substantial operational gearing that allows them to deliver outsized profits as a percentage of revenues. We have identified, and continue to vet, portfolio companies run by talented management teams who are using the Covid crisis to make their firms more profitable as business improves and revenue growth resumes. In our view, markets have greatly underestimated the earnings and cash flow recovery potential from many companies hard hit by the pandemic—to us, that represents the opportunity for future performance.

For several portfolio companies in economically cyclical industries, 2020 was supposed to be the end of a multi-year investment cycle, with ensuing years of capital return to shareholders. Covid replaced those plans with a scramble for liquidity. Portfolio companies with revenues most affected by lockdowns, in aerospace, aviation, and travel/leisure, have used this crisis to dramatically reduce their costs. Most have implemented efficiency programs, accelerated implementation of advanced information technology, and migrated computing to the cloud. We spent much of last year gaining exposure to many companies undergoing what we estimate will generally be the most effective operational restructurings.

From our valuation models, we share examples of these companies to highlight this recovery potential.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)