Brinker International Inc (EAT) EVP & Chief Admin Officer Rick Badgley Sold $1.9 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Admin Officer of Brinker International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rick Badgley (insider trades) sold 29,456 shares of EAT on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $65 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Brinker International Inc operates casual-dining restaurants. It franchises brands includes Maggiano's and Chili's Grill & Bar. Brinker International Inc has a market cap of $3.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.590000 with a P/E ratio of 675.90 and P/S ratio of 0.98. The dividend yield of Brinker International Inc stocks is 0.55%. Brinker International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Brinker International Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Admin Officer Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of EAT stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.

SVP & Co-COO, Chili's Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of EAT stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $64.73. The price of the stock has increased by 4.42% since.

EVP & President Maggiano's Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of EAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $61.92. The price of the stock has increased by 9.16% since.

SVP of Innovation Wade Allen sold 630 shares of EAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $61.55. The price of the stock has increased by 9.81% since.

