Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) President and CEO Robert Kramer Sold $5.4 million of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: EBS -3.25%

President and CEO of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Kramer (insider trades) sold 45,397 shares of EBS on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $120.03 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a biotechnology company operating in two divisions: biodefense and biosciences. The company focuses on countermeasures that address public health threats around hematology and oncology therapeutics. Emergent BioSolutions Inc has a market cap of $6.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.440000 with a P/E ratio of 38.40 and P/S ratio of 4.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Emergent BioSolutions Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Emergent BioSolutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert Kramer sold 45,397 shares of EBS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $120.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.
  • President and CEO Robert Kramer sold 24,132 shares of EBS stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $110.03. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.
  • President and CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of EBS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $106.01. The price of the stock has increased by 12.67% since.

