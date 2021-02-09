Si-bone Inc (SIBN) Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Si-bone Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Dunn (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SIBN on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $32.53 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

SI-BONE Inc has a market cap of $1.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.150000 with and P/S ratio of 12.32.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SIBN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $32.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

Chairman, President & CEO Jeffrey W Dunn sold 3,268 shares of SIBN stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.01. The price of the stock has increased by 10.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Laura Francis sold 10,642 shares of SIBN stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $33.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.87% since.

CFO Laura Francis sold 600 shares of SIBN stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $33.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Anthony J Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SIBN stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.01. The price of the stock has increased by 10.82% since.

GC & Chief Compliance Officer Michael A Pisetsky sold 910 shares of SIBN stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.01. The price of the stock has increased by 10.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SIBN, click here