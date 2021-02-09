>
Hubbell Inc (HUBB) President and CEO Gerben Bakker Sold $733,333 of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: HUBB -1.02%

President and CEO of Hubbell Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerben Bakker (insider trades) sold 4,611 shares of HUBB on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $159.04 a share. The total sale was $733,333.

Hubbell Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The company's business segments are Electrical and Power. Hubbell Inc has a market cap of $8.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.550000 with a P/E ratio of 25.28 and P/S ratio of 2.12. The dividend yield of Hubbell Inc stocks is 2.28%. Hubbell Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Hubbell Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Hubbell Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Gerben Bakker sold 4,611 shares of HUBB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $159.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO William R Sperry sold 3,265 shares of HUBB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $160.3. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HUBB, click here

.

