Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Executive VP and CFO Walter Stanley Berman Sold $4 million of Shares

Executive VP and CFO of Ameriprise Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Walter Stanley Berman (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of AMP on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $212.09 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Ameriprise Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. It offers products and services designed to achieve the financial objectives of individual and institutional clients. It also has the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. Ameriprise Financial Inc has a market cap of $25.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $214.660000 with a P/E ratio of 15.39 and P/S ratio of 2.31. The dividend yield of Ameriprise Financial Inc stocks is 1.90%. Ameriprise Financial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ameriprise Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Global Asset Management William F Truscott sold 12,002 shares of AMP stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $203.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of AMP stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $212.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Global CIO Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of AMP stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $202.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.95% since.

Executive VP and GC Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of AMP stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $204.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMP, click here