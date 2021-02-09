Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) EVP, Chief Credit Officer Bryan M Corsini Sold $566,565 of Shares

EVP, Chief Credit Officer of Pacwest Bancorp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan M Corsini (insider trades) sold 16,817 shares of PACW on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $33.69 a share. The total sale was $566,565.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans. PacWest Bancorp has a market cap of $4.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.580000 with and P/S ratio of 3.59. The dividend yield of PacWest Bancorp stocks is 3.90%. GuruFocus rated PacWest Bancorp the business predictability rank of 3-star.

