Perficient Inc (PRFT) CFO Paul E Martin Sold $932,400 of Shares

CFO of Perficient Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul E Martin (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of PRFT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $62.16 a share. The total sale was $932,400.

Perficient Inc provides a variety of information technology services such as big data analytics, technology platform implementations, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, business integration and others. Perficient Inc has a market cap of $2.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.380000 with a P/E ratio of 61.16 and P/S ratio of 3.42. Perficient Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Perficient Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perficient Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

