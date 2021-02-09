International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $116,647 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 174,100 shares of ILAL on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $0.67 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $116,647.

International Land Alliance Inc has a market cap of $23.201 million; its shares were traded at around $1.000000 with and P/S ratio of 333.41. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with International Land Alliance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 174,100 shares of ILAL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $0.67.

For the complete insider trading history of ILAL, click here