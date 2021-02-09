The Realreal Inc (REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sold $3.9 million of Shares

CEO of The Realreal Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julie Wainwright (insider trades) sold 165,000 shares of REAL on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $23.93 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

The RealReal Inc has a market cap of $2.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.040000 with and P/S ratio of 7.06. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The RealReal Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of REAL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $23.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.64% since.

CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of REAL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $27.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Matt Gustke sold 518 shares of REAL stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $27.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 2,500 shares of REAL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $26.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.97% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of REAL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $29. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.66% since.

COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of REAL stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $25.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.76% since.

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Steve Ming Lo sold 18,382 shares of REAL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $24.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.67% since.

