Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread Sold $812,250 of Shares

CFO of Yext Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Cakebread (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of YEXT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $18.05 a share. The total sale was $812,250.

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Inc has a market cap of $2.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.940000 with and P/S ratio of 6.50. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Yext Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steven Cakebread sold 45,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $18.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of YEXT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $18.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $17.45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.54% since.

Director Michael Walrath sold 234,997 shares of YEXT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $17.16. The price of the stock has increased by 10.37% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 12.54% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of YEXT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $17. The price of the stock has increased by 11.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YEXT, click here