US Stocks Close Mostly Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,375.83 on Tuesday with a loss of 9.93 points or -0.03%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,911.23 for a loss of 4.36 points or -0.11%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,007.70 for a gain of 20.06 points or 0.14%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 21.63 for a gain of 0.39 points or 1.84%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Tuesday, with the major indexes retreating from record highs. Investors continued to watch stimulus negotiations and impeachment proceedings. In the Senate, leaders debated and voted on whether to move forward with an impeachment trial.

On the earnings calendar:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Revenue of $569.9 million decreased 44.1% year over year and beat estimates by $8.9 million. The fourth-quarter net loss was $458.2 million.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): Revenue of $12 billion decreased 0.1% year over year and beat estimates by $100 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share beat estimates by 2 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents beat estimates by 4 cents.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): Revenue of $1.29 billion increased 27.7% year over year and beat estimates by $100 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 27 cents beat estimates by 11 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 38 cents beat estimates by 7 cents.

DuPont (NYSE:DD): Revenue of $5.25 billion increased 1.0% year over year and beat estimates by $60 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 37 cents missed estimates by 54 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 95 cents beat estimates by 10 cents.

In other news:

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus was most likely caused by an animal.

New daily U.S. coronavirus cases were below 100,000 for a second consecutive day.

The NFIB Business Optimism Index decreased to 95.0 in January from 95.9.

The December Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed job openings of 6.646 million, down from 6.572 million.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.040%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.035% and three-year notes at a rate of 0.196%.

Across the board:

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) +34.93% with news of acquisition by Electronic Arts (EA).

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +40.74%

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) +4.68%

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) +24.98% with revenue and earnings beats.

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) +17.23%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was down 1.62% after complaints on vehicle quality in China and reports that sales in China account for a fifth of revenue.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,299.00 for a gain of 9.24 points or 0.40%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,295.39 for a gain of 8.12 points or 0.63%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,919.77 for a gain of 65.86 points or 0.42%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,115.69 for a gain of 29.27 points or 0.29%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,523.14 for a gain of 6.12 points or 0.24%; the S&P 100 at 1,797.68 for a loss of 3.09 points or -0.17%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,687.08 for a loss of 7.94 points or -0.058%; the Russell 3000 at 2,371.70 for a loss of 0.14 points or -0.0060%; the Russell 1000 at 2,221.11 for a loss of 0.83 points or -0.037%; the Wilshire 5000 at 41,387.04 for a loss of 12.29 points or -0.030%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 734.79 for a gain of 1.34 points or 0.18%.

