PowerFleet Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

February 09, 2021 | About: PWFL

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. ( PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day, before the call.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-0778
International dial-in: 201-689-8565
Passcode: 40007

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO
[email protected]
(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

