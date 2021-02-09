>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

February 09, 2021 | About: TLS +3.77%

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation ( TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What:Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When:Thursday, March 4, 2021
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 540-1172
International: (409) 217-8402
Conference ID: 5429529
Webcast:https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation ( TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Investors:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (415) 269-2645

Media:
Mia Wilcox
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (610) 564-6773

ti?nf=ODE1MDE0NiMzOTY4NjgyIzIxMjU1NTg=
c7ce0f4b-e488-47e0-a7bd-4f5dcb6c7095

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)