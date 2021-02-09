>
Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 Per Share

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:CLX -1.39%

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 7, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2021.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This is the 52nd consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend – ever since it became independent again following a decade of outside ownership.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-11-per-share-301225426.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


