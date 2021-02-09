>
SkyWest Named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2021 List

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:SKYW -1.12%

PR Newswire

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is pleased to be named to Forbes' America's Best Employers 2021 list. Of the 500 employers, SkyWest is the only regional airline on the list.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a top employer during one of our industry's most difficult periods," said Chip Childs, President & CEO of SkyWest. "Our professionals continue to work together, stay flexible, and deliver excellent service, and I am humbled to be a part of this outstanding team."

Forbes' selections were based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. employees. SkyWest was also named a Forbes Best Employer in 2015, and is a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award recipient for 2020 and 2021.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of over 400 aircraft connecting passengers to over 220 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 43 million passengers in 2019.

About the Award

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

SkyWest, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/SkyWest, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skywest-named-to-the-forbes-americas-best-employers-2021-list-301225282.html

SOURCE SkyWest, Inc.


