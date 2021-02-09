>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FST, HOL, TSIA, and IACA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:HOL -5.44% NAS:TSIA -3.48% NYSE:FST -0.44% NYSE:IACA -0.3%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Fertitta Entertainment Inc. ("Fertitta). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FST will acquire Fertitta through a reverse merger that will result in Fertitta becoming a publicly traded company. If you own FST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/fst/

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HOL will acquire Astra through a reverse merger that will result in Astra becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ASTR." If you own HOL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/hol/

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TSIA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Latch Inc. ("Latch"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TSIA will acquire Latch through a reverse merger that will result in Latch becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own TSIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tsia/

ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Taboola.com Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IACA will acquire Taboola through a reverse merger that will result in Taboola becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own IACA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iaca/

