Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported total assets under management (AUM) as of January 31, 2021 of $132.9 billion.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
By Product Type:
January 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Open-End Funds (1)
$
51,175
$
50,771
Closed-End Funds
5,808
5,914
Exchange Traded Funds
834
837
Retail Separate Accounts
30,297
29,751
Institutional Accounts
40,850
40,861
Structured Products
3,958
4,060
Total
$
132,922
$
132,194
(1)
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.
