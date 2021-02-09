Nu Skin's Epoch Collection Is First Beauty Brand With New Eco-Pac Packaging, Significantly Reducing Plastic Use And Carbon Emissions

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in premium-quality beauty and wellness products, today announced it is the first beauty brand to use sugarcane-based Eco-Pac sustainable packaging. With this refresh, Epoch, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is enhancing its commitment to better the environment. The 13-piece collection featuring products for body, skin, hair and baby reduces carbon emissions through new, sustainable Eco-Pac packaging, and features safe, natural and effective ethnobotanical ingredients from indigenous cultures around the world.

Epoch Ingredients Meet Epic Packaging

For centuries, humans have learned to use plants for all aspects of their lives. The knowledge behind many of today's best-selling beauty products comes from the knowledge of indigenous peoples. Created by Nu Skin scientists in conjunction with Dr. Paul Cox, a leading ethnobotanist and Nu Skin Scientific Advisor, each Epoch product harnesses the power of global ethnobotanical wisdom through authentic formulations that improve the lives of people while protecting native plant diversity. From the Epoch® Baobab Body Butter that features the fruit of the African baobab tree to the Yin and Yang Mask with nourishing porcelain flower and charcoal, ingredients derived from indigenous Chinese cultures, the Epoch collection brings a piece of history and culture to every use.

Epoch's new, sustainable Eco-Pac packaging also makes its mark not just on the environment, but on the beauty industry as well. Nu Skin is the first brand to use the Eco-Pac design, which is constructed of 100 percent Bio-pe (a bio-based plastic resin derived from sugarcane), using 83 percent less carbon emissions and an average of 10 percent less plastic per product.

The light-weight packaging, which recently won a Spark award for its innovation in sustainability, does not include any fossil-fuel-based ingredients and features a monolayer structure for recycling ease. Each product also features new and noteworthy artwork linking the history of the ingredients to the people and cultures from which the ethnobotanical wisdom originated.

"At Nu Skin, we have been committed to creating tremendous, mindful skincare since day one," said Ryan Napierski, president. "Our Epoch brand is no different – we have always used ingredients from indigenous cultures to create each product, and now, we're thrilled to offer packaging that does better for our environment and further pays tribute to local communities. The new Eco-Pac packaging is part of Nu Skin's pledge to make all of our packaging recycled, recyclable, reusable, reduced or renewable by 2030."

A Force for Good

In addition to visible results, sustainable packaging and reduced emissions, the Epoch collection gives back to benefit the planet. For the last 25 years, donations from Epoch® product sales have accounted for more than $13 million donated to the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation. To enhance giving opportunities and deepen the impact, the Foundation grants funds to Nu Skin's long-term charity partners and invests in global giving initiatives. For example, one of Nu Skin's charity partners, Seacology, has already saved more than 1.4 million acres of some of the planet's most vulnerable ecosystems, benefiting indigenous and island communities. Feed the Children, an integral part of the Seeds of Hope initiative, has planted the majority of the 650,000 fruit and baobab trees in villages throughout Malawi to give local communities food and a renewable resource.

The Epoch Line and Availability

The 13-piece Epoch collection features products for body, skin, hair and baby. The safe and effective ingredients found in each Epoch product are also used as natural remedies from historic cultures across the globe. The new Epoch packaging will be available per product on a rolling basis in each market beginning next month. Epoch products range in price from $14 to 40. For more information, please visit www.nuskin.com

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

