Precision Optics Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

February 09, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PEYE +0% OTCPK:PEYE +0%

PR Newswire

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021

GARDNER, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB: PEYE) (the "Company") today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00pm ET.

Precision Optics Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precision Optics Corporation)

The Company intends to release its financial results and to file its 10-Q after the close of the market on February 16, 2021 followed by the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 735-3662 or
(412) 317-5705.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/39473.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2021 at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 10151225. A webcast replay will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2109/39473.

About Precision Optics Corporation
Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest global medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote.

About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company's management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION
22 East Broadway
Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338
Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:
LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC
Robert Blum
Phoenix | New York
Telephone: 602-889-9700
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-optics-corporation-schedules-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-conference-call-for-tuesday-february-16-2021-301225347.html

SOURCE Precision Optics Corporation


