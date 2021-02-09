Carrier to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) President & Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. EST.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries

Danielle Canzanella

561-365-1101

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Sam Pearlstein

561-365-2251

[email protected]

