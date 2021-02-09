>
Articles 

Talos Energy To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On March 10, 2021 And Host Earnings Conference Call On March 11, 2021

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:TALO -2.59%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos Energy will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Talos Energy)

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or (412) 902-4263 (international).

Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference through March 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 10151824.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash-flows and long-term value through our operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the US Gulf's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-march-10-2021-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-march-11-2021-301225381.html

SOURCE Talos Energy


