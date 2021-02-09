>
Alteryx Appoints Suresh Vittal as Chief Product Officer

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:AYX +1.96%

Experienced Product Leader and Former Adobe Executive Joins Company to Drive Innovation and Execution of Technology Roadmap

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), today announced the appointment of Suresh Vittal as chief product officer (CPO). Vittal will report directly to Mark Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO), and will lead the Product Management, Engineering and Development organizations. He will also be responsible for the strategic vision of Alteryx's leading analytics and data science innovation, including making machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) easily accessible to citizen users.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

"Suresh is a transformational technology leader who brings world-class software strategy experience and a strong focus on customer needs," said Anderson. "He will play a critical role in our cloud, data science and analytics automation product strategy. I am pleased to welcome Suresh to the Alteryx executive team."

Vittal brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software, at various size and stage companies, most recently serving as senior vice president, platform and products, at Adobe. During his tenure, Vittal held a variety of go-to-market (GTM), strategy and product leadership roles. He was instrumental in Adobe Experience Cloud's transition from an on-premise to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite. He launched and scaled the Adobe Experience Platform and was part of the leadership team that grew Experience Cloud into one of the largest SaaS businesses in the world. Prior to Adobe, Suresh was CPO at Neolane, which was acquired by Adobe in 2013.

"Alteryx has a uniquely passionate customer base, and its APA platform is indispensable to citizen and advanced analysts, data scientists and organizations worldwide who are accelerating their digital transformation journey," said Vittal. "I am thrilled to join a company that is well-positioned to help leverage and scale data science within the enterprise, democratize insight creation and distribution, and accelerate bringing analytical workloads to the cloud. I look forward to leading this incredibly talented team to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, partners and advocates across the globe."

About Alteryx
As a leader in analytic process automation (APA™), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-appoints-suresh-vittal-as-chief-product-officer-301225310.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.


