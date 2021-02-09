>
Articles 

Invesco Ltd. Announces January 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:IVZ +1.75%

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,367.1 billion, an increase of 1.3% versus previous month-end. Total net inflows were $14.3 billion. The firm achieved net long-term inflows of $13.3 billion this month. Non-management fee earning net outflows were $4.4 billion and money market net inflows were $5.4 billion. AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $2 billion. FX increased AUM by $0.6 billion. Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $1,374.0 billion, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through January 31 were $997.1 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

Total Assets Under Management

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2021 (a)

$1,367.1

$689.5

$300.6

$84.5

$114.3

$178.2

December 31, 2020

$1,349.9

$689.6

$296.4

$78.9

$108.5

$176.5

November 30, 2020

$1,294.0

$651.6

$291.2

$73.9

$104.4

$172.9

October 31, 2020

$1,206.5

$582.0

$282.9

$68.2

$102.5

$170.9

Active (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2021 (a)

$993.8

$382.3

$263.5

$83.5

$114.3

$150.2

December 31, 2020

$979.3

$383.2

$259.4

$77.9

$108.5

$150.3

November 30, 2020

$946.7

$366.2

$254.3

$73.1

$104.4

$148.7

October 31, 2020

$891.1

$327.6

$247.5

$67.4

$102.5

$146.1

Passive (b)

(in billions)

Total

Equity

Fixed
Income

Balanced

Money
Market

Alternatives

January 31, 2021 (a)

$373.3

$307.2

$37.1

$1.0

$0.0

$28.0

December 31, 2020

$370.6

$306.4

$37.0

$1.0

$0.0

$26.2

November 30, 2020

$347.3

$285.4

$36.9

$0.8

$0.0

$24.2

October 31, 2020

$315.4

$254.4

$35.4

$0.8

$0.0

$24.8



a)

Preliminary – subject to adjustment.

b)

Passive AUM includes index-based ETF's, UIT's, non-fee earning leverage, foreign exchange overlays and other passive mandates. Active AUM are total AUM less passive AUM.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-announces-january-31-2021-assets-under-management-301225306.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.


