Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:AGD +0.18%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.065 per share on February 26, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of February 19, 2021 (ex-dividend date February 18, 2021).

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

In January 2022, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2021 calendar year.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenagd.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-dynamic-dividend-fund-announces-monthly-distribution-301225214.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund


