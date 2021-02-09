>
Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino Sold $940,712 of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: NVAX -1.27%

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Trizzino (insider trades) sold 3,216 shares of NVAX on 02/09/2021 at an average price of $292.51 a share. The total sale was $940,712.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $21.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $315.870000 with and P/S ratio of 89.07. Novavax Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Novavax Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 3,216 shares of NVAX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $292.51. The price of the stock has increased by 7.99% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii sold 15,022 shares of NVAX stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $241.5. The price of the stock has increased by 30.8% since.
  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 73 shares of NVAX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $128.6.

For the complete insider trading history of NVAX, click here

.

